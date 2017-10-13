Lexington Beerfest patrons have help getting home because ‘risks are just too great’

Those attending the Lexington Craft Beerfest on Saturday need to plan ahead.
That’s the word from the Lexington Police Department, which announced that a portion of South Church Street will be closed on Saturday, during the event at the Icehouse Amphitheater.
South Church Street will be closed at 5 p.m., and extend from Main Street to Maiden Lane, according to the police. South Church Street should be reopened by approximately 11 p.m.
In addition to the road closure, those attending the Lexington Craft Beerfest are encouraged to arrange for a sober ride home.
The police said anyone drinking must use a designated driver, taxi or rideshare service such as Uber or Lyft. They said using a tow service, or calling a sober friend or family member are all suggested alternatives to getting behind the wheel after consuming any alcohol.
“The Lexington Police Department takes impaired driving seriously and there is an expectation that everyone who comes to the Lexington Craft Beerfest should have a plan to get home safely at the end of the night,” Chief Terrence Green said in a news release. “Please don’t ruin a night out with friends by drinking and driving. The risks are just too great.”
Lexington is offering some help to get those celebrating the Beerfest home safely.
A traffic lane within the closed portion of South Church Street will be used to stage taxi, Uber, Lyft, and sober drivers for picking up attendees of the Lexington Craft Beerfest.
Additionally, the Greater Lexington Chamber and Visitor Center has arranged for Checker Yellow Cab to cover the first $10 of attendees fare to get home safe.
Those planning to attend the Lexington Craft Beerfest should look for parking along Main Street, in public parking lots at the Town of Lexington Municipal Complex, County of Lexington Administration Building, and County of Lexington Courthouse. Those who park in private parking lots risk being towed at the vehicle owner’s expense.
