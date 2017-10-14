Authorities looking into man’s death

COLUMBIA, SC Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Saturday morning in North Columbia.
Authorities with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department found the dead man after being called to a home in the 8100 block of Monticello Road, the agency said. Wilson said the sheriff’s department received a report that the man had not been seen in some time and went to check the home.
Investigators “are now trying to determine exactly what happened,’’ department spokesman Curtis Wilson said.
