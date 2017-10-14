Is it finally fall in the Midlands? Chilly air headed to South Carolina

Cooler autumn weather is on the way after a steamy start to October.
South Carolina residents will get a break this week from abnormally high temperatures – a change that forecasters say will be the first noticeable sign of fall’s arrival in many parts of the state.
“We are looking at a return to drier and much cooler temperatures,” National Weather Service forecaster Doug Anderson said. “I think everyone is looking forward to that.”
Sunny skies, lower humidity and highs in the 70s are predicted through much of the week in the Columbia area, with lows dipping as far down as the 40s on some nights, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures in the Upstate should be even cooler.
More moderate temperatures should arrive by Tuesday in the Midlands after another warm day Sunday and rainy weather Monday.
The change in weather comes as the State Fair is in full gear, football fans prepare for another weekend of games and folks head to the mountains to look at the changing leaves.
Even though the first full day of fall was three weeks ago, nobody noticed much change in the weather because high pressure kept hanging over the Atlantic Ocean. That pushed warm air toward South Carolina and caused record high temperatures, Anderson said.
This month, Columbia had multiple nights when overnight lows only dropped to the upper 70s, breaking records on some days. The highest overnight temperature was Wednesday, when the mercury dropped to only 77, according to the weather service.
The high temperature Thursday hit 91, also breaking a record. The warm weather, particularly the lows, was “really more comparable to the July-August time frame,” Anderson said.
