This drunk driver found unique, dangerous way to get pulled over by Columbia police

By Noah Feit And Sammy Fretwell

sfretwell@thestate.com

nfeit@thestate.com

October 14, 2017 7:49 PM

COLUMBIA, SC

A drunk driver collided with a Columbia Police Department car and another vehicle early Saturday morning, according to multiple law enforcement agencies.

Thomas G. Berry Jr., 54, was arrested and charged with DUI, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins.

At 12:30 a.m., Berry was driving his Ford Expedition northbound on Farrow Road, near the intersection with Stevenson Avenue in the Greenview area, when he veered into the median and struck a Columbia police car, Collins said. The police car was parked in the median, behind a car the officer pulled over during a traffic stop, according to Collins.

Berry’s Ford hit the police car from behind, causing it to be pushed into the other vehicle, Collins said.

Berry was the only person involved that required medical treatment and was taken to an area hospital, Collins said. When he was released from the hospital, Berry was arrested and taken to Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

The S.C. Highway Patrol is leading the investigation.

The Columbia Police Department car suffered “significant damage,” according to public information officer Jennifer Timmons.

