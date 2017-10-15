Services set for Columbia activist

Services for community activist Marie Stallworth are set for Oct. 23 in West Columbia.

A celebration of life ceremony will be at 3 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Stone River facility at 121 Alexander Road in West Columbia. The Columbia resident died early Friday morning at the age of 33.

An ovarian cancer patient who advocated for Obamacare for its help in her battle, Stallworth spoke to The State in January about her fears of what might happen to her coverage if the healthcare law was repealed and not replaced with something comparable. At the time of the article, Stallworth’s cancer was in remission.

She also was an advocate on sustainability and farm-to-table food programs in the Midlands.

Staff reports