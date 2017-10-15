More Videos

  • "If I didn't have insurance I would either be banktrupt or dead," says cancer survivor

    Marie Stallworth says the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, has been a big help in her battle against ovarian cancer. She fears what may happen to her coverage if the healthcare law is repealed and not replaced with something else.

Marie Stallworth says the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, has been a big help in her battle against ovarian cancer. She fears what may happen to her coverage if the healthcare law is repealed and not replaced with something else. gmelendez@thestate.com
Marie Stallworth says the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, has been a big help in her battle against ovarian cancer. She fears what may happen to her coverage if the healthcare law is repealed and not replaced with something else. gmelendez@thestate.com

Local

Services set for Columbia activist

By Kelly Cobb

kcobb@thestate.com

October 15, 2017 7:22 PM

Services for community activist Marie Stallworth are set for Oct. 23 in West Columbia.

A celebration of life ceremony will be at 3 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Stone River facility at 121 Alexander Road in West Columbia. The Columbia resident died early Friday morning at the age of 33.

An ovarian cancer patient who advocated for Obamacare for its help in her battle, Stallworth spoke to The State in January about her fears of what might happen to her coverage if the healthcare law was repealed and not replaced with something comparable. At the time of the article, Stallworth’s cancer was in remission.

She also was an advocate on sustainability and farm-to-table food programs in the Midlands.

Staff reports

