Tucker Hipps lives on through charities established by his parents

The third Tucker Hipps Memorial Golf Tournament on Friday was when the parents of the late Clemson student announced charitable acts in Tucker Hipps name.
Gary and Cindy Hipps announced information about the Tucker Hipps Foundation and a scholarship at Clemson in his name. The endeavors are part of a lawsuit settlement between Hipps parents and Clemson.
Hipps was a sophomore at the school when he was found dead hours after he went on a fraternity pledge run with more than two dozen members of the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. His parents have said they believe 19-year-old Hipps was the victim of hazing.
“We’ve had a tough 3 years, its been tough with the lawsuit, it’s been tough with the continued hazing as we all know it keeps coming up,” Cindy Hipps said to wspa.com.
As part of the lawsuit, which was settled in August, the university had to pay Hipps’ parents $250,000, according to WYFF. Clemson is also required to fund a $50,000 endowment that will be slotted for a Palmetto Boys State student to attend Clemson.
The university also has to dedicate a pew in the Cadden Chapel in Hipps’ memory and work with his family on creating a Tucker Hipps Memorial Golf Tournament, Fox Carolina reported.
“I think a lot of people who came out today love me and Cindy, but I think a lot of people who came out today also loved Tucker,” Gary Hipps said at the golf tournament, according to wspa.com.
A check presentation was held before the golf tournament, presenting the Tucker Hipps Foundation with checks for $250,000 from Hipps’ estate and $7,211.87 from the “Justice for Tucker” GoFundMe, according to foxcarolina.com.
Proceeds from the golf tournament will go to Palmetto Boys State, an organization teaches high school seniors about politics, business and government.
Two prominent S.C. politicians attended the golf tournament. Lt. Governor Kevin Bryant and state senator Mike Fair were in attendance and spoke at the event.
“I think Tucker would be honored, but I think he would be honored that somebody is continuing to do something in his name,” Gary Hipps said to wspa.com.
