Pedestrian killed in I-26 crash

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

October 16, 2017 7:20 AM

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C.

One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 26 that forced the closure of the westbound lanes for several hours on Sunday, according to multiple reports.

The pedestrian, whose name has not been released, was on I-26 when struck by three different vehicles around 9:42 p.m., according to WIS10. The person died at the scene.

The crash happened near mile marker 119, according to WLTX. The driver and passenger of one of the vehicles was rushed to the hospital with minor injuries. No one else was injured, the station reported.

Cynthia Roldán: 803-771-8311, @CynthiaRoldan

