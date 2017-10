A pedestrian was killed after being hit by three vehicles on Interstate 26.

Zayquane Ebaye Delano Jackson, 23, of Lexington, died of blunt force injuries, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.

Jackson was walking along the side of I-26 westbound when he was hit by three vehicles near Exit 119, Fisher said. The collision happened around 9:40 p.m. and shut down the westbound lanes for several hours.

The collision remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.