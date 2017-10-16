More Videos

  • Here's how President Trump returns the favor this SC's governor

    President Donald Trump endorsed Henry McMaster in the 2018 race for governor.

President Donald Trump endorsed Henry McMaster in the 2018 race for governor. jself@thestate.com
President Donald Trump endorsed Henry McMaster in the 2018 race for governor. jself@thestate.com

Local

Pro-Trump or Anti-Trump, everybody in SC hates traffic

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

October 16, 2017 6:46 PM

GREENVILLE, SC

There were people at the airport to greet President Trump and there were others protesting his visit to South Carolina organizing in Falls Park.

But the biggest reaction to the president’s presence early Monday evening was about the bad traffic situation.

Pro-Trump or Anti-Trump, everyone can agree on the frustration of getting stuck in traffic. But with an event the magnitude of a presidential visit, it can’t be avoided.

Still, South Carolinians took to social media to share their feelings.

