Pro-Trump or Anti-Trump, everybody in SC hates traffic

There were people at the airport to greet President Trump and there were others protesting his visit to South Carolina organizing in Falls Park.
But the biggest reaction to the president’s presence early Monday evening was about the bad traffic situation.
Pro-Trump or Anti-Trump, everyone can agree on the frustration of getting stuck in traffic. But with an event the magnitude of a presidential visit, it can’t be avoided.
Still, South Carolinians took to social media to share their feelings.
A view of southbound-traffic from State 14 toward the GSP airport exit as Greenville waits President Trump’s visit @Greenville lleNews pic.twitter.com/8Ay1P5zgSk— Angelia L.C. Davis (@NewsAngelia) October 16, 2017
I’ve been sitting in this spot for the past 20 minutes. Pres. Trump was expected to land at the Greenville Int’l Airport 10 mins. ago. pic.twitter.com/BonQNjb7ZP— Billie Jean Shaw (@BillieJeanTV) October 16, 2017
Update: Greenville is a parking lot because Donald Trump is visiting and decided to shut down many main roads. #thanksTrump— bella (@yallitsbella) October 16, 2017
My favorite is people against Trump getting so upset over traffic in Greenville today.— Shorty on B93.7! (@RadioShorty) October 16, 2017
But if Obama were here... https://t.co/U0lh5NNM3h
Trump has greenville traffic looking like Manhattan— Graham Kelly (@theGKway) October 16, 2017
As close as media can park for President Trump’s Greenville event. He’ll be speaking at that Embassy Suites at 6:30 tonight. pic.twitter.com/TRFfdqveUW— elizabeth lafleur (@eslafleur) October 16, 2017
**JUST IN**— Cody Alcorn (@CodyAlcorn) October 16, 2017
85 is starting to slowly close for arrival of Donald J. Trump at Greenville-Spartanburg... https://t.co/u4NApVU0px
Just tried to drop off a package at fedex by the airport, but it’s closed bc Trump is about to land here in Greenville— Brock Kellett (@yourockbrock) October 16, 2017
Trump has Greenville shut tf down— U Bum (@betmicbol) October 16, 2017
Wow, thanks Trump. You finally made me mad. Your flying into Greenville delayed my getting home at least 15 minutes. I didn’t vote for this.— Michael (@RollMadden) October 16, 2017
Trump is in Greenville and they have 85 shut down ♀️— Kadyn’s Mama (@WhoIsKamri) October 16, 2017
#BREAKING 85 NB closed right now. President Trump has just left the stage at Embassy Suites in Greenville, headed back to GSP Airport.— Diana Watson (@Fox_DianaWatson) October 16, 2017
https://t.co/xZHWreiJTN #maga #trump— corrado ❤ (@89corrado) October 16, 2017
