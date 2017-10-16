Trump loves the love he experienced in SC visit

Nobody can say President Donald Trump doesn’t love a little adulation.
Honestly, who doesn’t.
Trump had a good time with a crowd greeting him at Spartanburg International Airport on his trip to Greenville.
He enjoyed the crowd so much, the president got out of his limo after his motorcade started and spent more time interacting with the people who turned out to see him when Air Force One landed.
President Trump Stops His Motorcade in Greenville, SC to Greet Cheering ... https://t.co/B6980EYyKF via @YouTube— Lynn (@Grace0850) October 16, 2017
After being greeted by South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, Trump took his time greeting people lined up to see him.
Flanked by Secret Service guards, Trump shook hands, signed autographs and was photographed at the airport before entering a limo. But it was just too good, and shortly after the motorcade started, Trump got out and acknowledged the crowd again.
For his part, Trump tweeted he was happy to visit S.C.
“Always great to see the wonderful people of South Carolina. Thank you for the beautiful welcome at Greenville-Spartanburg Int’l Airport!” the president wrote on Twitter as he was making his trip back to the White House.
Always great to see the wonderful people of South Carolina. Thank you for the beautiful welcome at Greenville-Spartanburg Int'l Airport! pic.twitter.com/maO9Nc0sTe— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2017
Trump attached the video of his impromptu motorcade delay with his tweet.
The purpose of Trump’s visit to the Palmetto State was a fundraiser for McMaster, who’s running for the office in 2018, but faces some competition.
Trump’s visit was seen as a thank you or reward to McMaster, who was one of his first supporters during the presidential campaign. At that time, McMaster was S.C.’s lieutenant governor, and ascended to the governor’s chair when Trump asked Nikki Haley to be the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations.
The fundraiser was a $250-per-plate dinner event at the Embassy Suites hotel and golf resort in Greenville.
