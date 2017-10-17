Tired of odors from a W. Columbia chicken plant? City leaders have a plan to help

West Columbia homeowners, as well as walkers and others who use the city’s popular Riverwalk park, could soon have a new tool to battle odors from a chicken processing plant on the Congaree riverfront.
The City Council late Monday gave initial approval to a set of restrictions on “offensive” odors that disturb residents, with final adoption expected by mid-November.
Residents and businesses near the plant on Sunset Boulevard often complain about odors from the plant. Although the plant is 60 years old, complaints have increased in recent years as residential communities and businesses developed near the plant.
Councilman Tem Miles called the proposal a message to the House of Raeford to end problems at the plant. “This is telling them to clean up their act, that the smells are no longer acceptable,” he said.
Company spokesman David Witter had no comment, saying the proposed restrictions are under review.
The plan allows fines of up to $500 for a violation and up to 30 days in jail if an odor “annoys, disturbs, injures or endangers the comfort, repose, health, peace or safety of others.”
Complaints from at least six residents or from any city public safety official will spur a check into odors.
The move comes as West Columbia’s riverfront undergoes a renaissance near the Riverwalk. City leaders worry that continued development will be stymied by the 60-year-old chicken processing plant that produces 281 million pounds of meat a year.
The House of Raeford plant is on the riverfront on Sunset Boulevard, two blocks from the Gervais Street bridge that connects West Columbia and Columbia.
Some residents are pushing for restrictions that would encourage the company to move.
Officials at the North Carolina-based company say it tries to be a good neighbor as it deals with residential and business growth around the plant. The company, which has owned the plant since 1998, isn’t interested in leaving the 1.5-acre site.
The plant’s 800 employees make it the largest employer in West Columbia and one of the biggest in Lexington County.
It also is a moneymaker for West Columbia because processing chickens for supermarkets uses lots of water. City officials say the plant paid $1.2 million for water last year, about 10 percent of the city’s utility revenue.
In addition, House of Raeford is a major donor to local charities and food banks.
