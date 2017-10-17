Todd
Todd Columbia Police Department
Todd Columbia Police Department

Local

He punched an elderly man in a Columbia park. Now he’s facing a murder charge.

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@thestate.com

October 17, 2017 11:12 AM

COLUMBIA, SC

A Columbia man is now facing murder charges for punching an elderly man in the head in Finlay Park, killing him.

Corey Todd, 42, was charged with murder in the death of 81-year-old John Bagley last month, Columbia police said Tuesday.

Todd is accused of punching Bagley in the face on Sept. 10 in Finlay Park.

Investigators say Todd punched Bagley not getting money from him.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said Bagley died of blunt force trauma to the head. He was found dead in his Irmo home on Sept. 26.

Investigators upgraded the charge once all of the medical reports and exams were completed and reviewed. Todd was served with a warrant on the upgraded charge Friday.

Todd was arrested the day of the incident and initially charged with assault and battery. He remains in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • SC State Fair food includes a very, very big burger

    The same people who brought you the doughnut burger have something new

SC State Fair food includes a very, very big burger

SC State Fair food includes a very, very big burger 1:29

SC State Fair food includes a very, very big burger
You can eat anything at the SC State Fair 1:33

You can eat anything at the SC State Fair
Rental house scam victim tells his story 1:16

Rental house scam victim tells his story

View More Video