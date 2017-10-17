He punched an elderly man in a Columbia park. Now he’s facing a murder charge.

A Columbia man is now facing murder charges for punching an elderly man in the head in Finlay Park, killing him.
Corey Todd, 42, was charged with murder in the death of 81-year-old John Bagley last month, Columbia police said Tuesday.
Todd is accused of punching Bagley in the face on Sept. 10 in Finlay Park.
Investigators say Todd punched Bagley not getting money from him.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said Bagley died of blunt force trauma to the head. He was found dead in his Irmo home on Sept. 26.
Investigators upgraded the charge once all of the medical reports and exams were completed and reviewed. Todd was served with a warrant on the upgraded charge Friday.
Todd was arrested the day of the incident and initially charged with assault and battery. He remains in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
