Local

Newcomers win races in two Lexington County communities

By Tim Flach

tflach@thestate.com

October 18, 2017 9:28 AM

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

A pair of newcomers will vacancies on the Lexington 4 School Board and Gilbert Town Council after voters made their choices Tuesday.

Quincy Cardell Sutton narrowly won a six-candidate race for the board that oversees operation of schools in the Gaston-Swansea area.

He received 134 votes to 125 for second-place finisher Cornelius Jeffcoat, according to the initial count.

Meanwhile, John Reeder won the post in Gilbert, a town of about 600 residents that is the home of the popular annual Lexington County Peach Festival. He received 31 votes to 15 for Louise Taylor.

Tim Flach: 803-771-8483

