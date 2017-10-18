Newcomers win races in two Lexington County communities

A pair of newcomers will vacancies on the Lexington 4 School Board and Gilbert Town Council after voters made their choices Tuesday.
Quincy Cardell Sutton narrowly won a six-candidate race for the board that oversees operation of schools in the Gaston-Swansea area.
He received 134 votes to 125 for second-place finisher Cornelius Jeffcoat, according to the initial count.
Meanwhile, John Reeder won the post in Gilbert, a town of about 600 residents that is the home of the popular annual Lexington County Peach Festival. He received 31 votes to 15 for Louise Taylor.
