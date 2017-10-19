Jaws? With crossbow, harpoons, gun, SC men bag 12-foot, 620-pound gator

More Videos 1:39 Did a construction site damage this Midlands small business? Pause 0:24 Look: Blazing car fire outside Richland Mall 1:28 SCE&G and VC Summer: By the numbers 1:04 Harper's Restaurant in Five Points closes 2:50 The dramatic final minutes that ended Lexington deputy's career 1:36 The Pastor's Study at Lula Drake event venue 1:09 Zion Williamson soars through the air during his high school years 1:06 Zion Williamson 'ready to make that decision' 2:03 Watch: Zion Williamson highlights against Shannon Forest 1:11 The many faces of Frank Martin Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Chester duo bag 12-foot, 5-inch, 620-pound alligator at S.C. coast Joe Houston and his nephew Scott Houston, both of Chester, successfully hunted a 12-foot, 5-inch, 620-pound alligator near the South Carolina coast. They had to use a crossbow, harpoons and a gun to finish the hunt, which took an hour and 45 minutes, before they were able to get the alligator in the boat. Joe Houston is having the meat processed and having the head and other parts mounted. Joe Houston and his nephew Scott Houston, both of Chester, successfully hunted a 12-foot, 5-inch, 620-pound alligator near the South Carolina coast. They had to use a crossbow, harpoons and a gun to finish the hunt, which took an hour and 45 minutes, before they were able to get the alligator in the boat. Joe Houston is having the meat processed and having the head and other parts mounted. Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com

