Is it still a chili cook-out if there’s no booze? The Five Points Association almost found out

If a tree falls in the woods and no one is there to hear it, does it still make a sound?
Is a chili cook-off any fun when you can’t grab a cold brew?
These age old questions might not have answers, and thankfully an emergency City Council meeting Friday kept the Five Points Association from having to figure out the latter.
The 30th Annual Chili Cook-Off in Five Points is scheduled for Saturday, where crowds will line up for $1 cups of chili, listen to live music and yes – drink craft beer. So why did the council meet only Friday to approve the event’s means to serve alcohol?
Amy Beth Franks, executive director of the Five Points Association, dismissed the incident as a “mix up with the paperwork” before declining to comment for the story.
The paperwork City Council discussed had an application date of July 10, but the legal department’s seal states the request was received on Oct. 19.
Three City Council members – Howard Duvall, Jr., Sam Davis and Edward McDowell, Jr. – and Mayor Steve Benjamin attended the meeting and unanimously voted in favor of the resolution authorizing the consumption of beer and wine.
So bottoms up, chili fans!
Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan
Comments