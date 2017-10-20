Local

This is the best opportunity to get rid of that junk in your house

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

October 20, 2017 3:16 PM

Richland and Lexington county residents can dispose of junk at a free recycling event on Saturday.

The event, organized by Richland County Solid Waste & Recycling, will run from 8 a.m.-noon at Irmo High School, 6671 St. Andrews Road.

Accepted items include electronics, scrap metal, tires and household waste. Paper shredding will be available. Pesticide and insecticide disposal is available for all South Carolina residents. No commercial drop off.

Many items are acceptable, but there are a few that can not be disposed of at the recycling event. They include fluorescent light bulbs, explosives, asbestos, medical items, fertilizers, commercial pesticides and commercial vehicles.

Acceptable junk for recycling event

ELECTRONICS

Limit 8 items

  • Computers
  • Monitors
  • Printers
  • TVs
  • Microwaves
  • Cell Phones
  • VCR and DVD Players
  • Fax Machines
  • Stereo Equipment
  • Household Electronics

PAPER SHREDDING

Limit 5 boxes/bags

HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE

  • Paint – Limit 8 gallons
  • (Oil and Latex)
  • Cleaners & Degreasers
  • Glues & Adhesives
  • PCB Ballasts
  • Fire Extinguishers
  • Items with Mercury
  • Pool & Spa Chemicals
  • Solvents & Thinners
  • Household Batteries

PESTICIDES

  • Statewide Household
  • Farmer Pesticides

TIRES

Limit 5 Tires

  • Car tires
  • Bike tires
  • Wheelbarrow tires

SCRAP METAL

  • Scrap Metal
  • Appliances

Source: County of Lexington

