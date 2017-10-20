This is the best opportunity to get rid of that junk in your house

Richland and Lexington county residents can dispose of junk at a free recycling event on Saturday.
The event, organized by Richland County Solid Waste & Recycling, will run from 8 a.m.-noon at Irmo High School, 6671 St. Andrews Road.
Accepted items include electronics, scrap metal, tires and household waste. Paper shredding will be available. Pesticide and insecticide disposal is available for all South Carolina residents. No commercial drop off.
Many items are acceptable, but there are a few that can not be disposed of at the recycling event. They include fluorescent light bulbs, explosives, asbestos, medical items, fertilizers, commercial pesticides and commercial vehicles.
Acceptable junk for recycling event
ELECTRONICS
Limit 8 items
- Computers
- Monitors
- Printers
- TVs
- Microwaves
- Cell Phones
- VCR and DVD Players
- Fax Machines
- Stereo Equipment
- Household Electronics
PAPER SHREDDING
Limit 5 boxes/bags
HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE
- Paint – Limit 8 gallons
- (Oil and Latex)
- Cleaners & Degreasers
- Glues & Adhesives
- PCB Ballasts
- Fire Extinguishers
- Items with Mercury
- Pool & Spa Chemicals
- Solvents & Thinners
- Household Batteries
PESTICIDES
- Statewide Household
- Farmer Pesticides
TIRES
Limit 5 Tires
- Car tires
- Bike tires
- Wheelbarrow tires
SCRAP METAL
- Scrap Metal
- Appliances
Source: County of Lexington
