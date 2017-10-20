Safe and found: Missing SC woman located by West Columbia police

Authorities have found a missing woman they asked for the public’s help in finding Friday morning.
Miranda Butler is safe, according to Lexington County Sheriff’s Department public information officer Capt. Adam Myrick, who said the Horry County woman was located by the West Columbia Police Department.
Prior to being located, the 27-year-old Butler was last seen Aug. 4, at the City Gas station across from Walmart on Bush River Road, according to Myrick.
Butler came to Columbia earlier in the summer to enter a drug rehab program, Myrick said.
Comments