Disabled former Lexington deputy copes with injuries, no county health insurance

More Videos 0:55 Surveillance Video: Auto Breaking Suspects Wanted Pause 1:15 President Trump: "I loved our Henry" 0:56 Look at where a new 20-acre park is going at BullStreet 1:49 What's the difference between a Roof Rat and a Norway Rat? 0:53 6 tips for keeping roof rats away 1:26 Help on the horizon for I-26 Malfunction Junction 2:48 Dutch Fork players, coaches discuss win over Spring Valley 3:41 USC Aiken asks for millions from South Carolina 5:24 South Carolina football: Taking stock of remaining schedule 1:33 Dawn Staley on A’ja Wilson entering 2017-18 season Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The dramatic final minutes that ended Lexington deputy's career Lexington Co. Master Deputy Eddie Richardson volunteered for a call that changed his life. Lexington Co. Master Deputy Eddie Richardson volunteered for a call that changed his life. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com

Lexington Co. Master Deputy Eddie Richardson volunteered for a call that changed his life. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com