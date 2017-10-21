Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, Councilman Daniel J. Rickenmann, Councilman Howard E. Duval, Jr. City staff and Community members break ground on new community center.
Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, Councilman Daniel J. Rickenmann, Councilman Howard E. Duval, Jr. City staff and Community members break ground on new community center. City of Columbia
Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, Councilman Daniel J. Rickenmann, Councilman Howard E. Duval, Jr. City staff and Community members break ground on new community center. City of Columbia

Local

Groundbreaking held at Hampton Park for new community center

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

October 21, 2017 8:43 PM

COLUMBIA, SC

The Columbia Parks & Recreation Department held a groundbreaking ceremony to recognize the construction of a new community center at Hampton Park Saturday.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin participated in the groundbreaking ceremony. Benjamin was joined by councilman Daniel J. Rickenmann, councilman Howard E. Duval, Jr., and Tige Watts, president of the Brandon Acres/Cedar Terrace.

Many members of city staff and community members also gathered for the ceremonial groundbreaking.

The new 3,000-square-foot center will include open meeting space, accessible restrooms, office space, a kitchen, storage, and a semi-private classroom area.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Surveillance Video: Auto Breaking Suspects Wanted

    The Columbia Police Department released a surveillance video of three male suspects accused of breaking into and tampering with vehicles at Creekside Apartments.

Surveillance Video: Auto Breaking Suspects Wanted

Surveillance Video: Auto Breaking Suspects Wanted 0:55

Surveillance Video: Auto Breaking Suspects Wanted
Watch Chapin principal react to surprise national award announcement 2:51

Watch Chapin principal react to surprise national award announcement

USC star-turned deputy empowers kids with disabilities 1:26

USC star-turned deputy empowers kids with disabilities

View More Video