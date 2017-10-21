Groundbreaking held at Hampton Park for new community center

The Columbia Parks & Recreation Department held a groundbreaking ceremony to recognize the construction of a new community center at Hampton Park Saturday.
Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin participated in the groundbreaking ceremony. Benjamin was joined by councilman Daniel J. Rickenmann, councilman Howard E. Duval, Jr., and Tige Watts, president of the Brandon Acres/Cedar Terrace.
Many members of city staff and community members also gathered for the ceremonial groundbreaking.
The new 3,000-square-foot center will include open meeting space, accessible restrooms, office space, a kitchen, storage, and a semi-private classroom area.
