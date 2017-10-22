Local

Pedestrian killed crossing I-77 after getting hit by 2 cars

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@thestate.com

October 22, 2017 1:30 PM

YORK COUNTY, SC

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by two cars while crossing Interstate 77 early Sunday.

The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. on I-77 in Rock Hill, according to Trooper Joe Hovis of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The 31-year-old male pedestrian was crossing the interstate’s southbound lanes near mile marker 79 when he was hit by a Ford pickup and then a Chrysler car, Hovis said. The victim’s identity has not yet been released, but Hovis said he was a resident of Fairport, New York.

No charges have been filed, Hovis said.

