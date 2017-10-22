Pedestrian killed crossing I-77 after getting hit by 2 cars

A pedestrian was killed after being hit by two cars while crossing Interstate 77 early Sunday.
The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. on I-77 in Rock Hill, according to Trooper Joe Hovis of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The 31-year-old male pedestrian was crossing the interstate’s southbound lanes near mile marker 79 when he was hit by a Ford pickup and then a Chrysler car, Hovis said. The victim’s identity has not yet been released, but Hovis said he was a resident of Fairport, New York.
No charges have been filed, Hovis said.
