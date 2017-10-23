Tornadoes, damaging wind gusts possible in Midlands come Monday afternoon

Forecasters are warning that a line of showers and thunderstorms making its way across the Southeast could produce damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes on Monday.
A tornado watch has been issued for parts of South Carolina until 9 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Columbia. The watch covers a wide range of the Palmetto State, including the Midlands.
The chances of having severe weather are slight, said Chris Rohrbach, a meteorologist at the Columbia office of the National Weather Service. But a few isolated tornadoes are possible mid-afternoon through early this evening the Midlands.
“Widespread wind damage appears unlikely, however, at least a few severe thunderstorms are probable,” Rohrbach said.
About one inch of rain is expected through Monday night in the Midlands. All showers will be out of the area by Tuesday morning, leaving behind dry and cool weather. No watches, warnings or advisories have been issued for the Midlands.
Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan
