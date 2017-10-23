File photo. Lottery tickets at the Wright Way on Rosewood.
Local

How a Columbia man almost threw away $100,000

By Posted by Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

October 23, 2017 10:42 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

A Columbia man was going through his stack of old lottery tickets, when he gave a second look to the one he was about to throw away.

It’s a good thing he did.

The man – who was not identified by S.C. Education Lottery in a news release – double checked the ticket and learned it was a $100,000 winner he bought at the Food Lion on Broad River Road in Columbia. The drawing was held on Oct. 13.

“I still don’t believe it,” he told the Lottery.

The odds of winning $100,000 through Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 501,942, the release stated.

Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan

