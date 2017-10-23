Tornado warnings issued for several areas in the Midlands

A tornado warning was issued on Monday for several areas in the Midlands as a line of showers and thunderstorms continues to make its way across South Carolina.
Though the majority of the Midlands is under a “slight” chance of severe weather, the National Weather Service in Columbia issued tornado warnings for parts of Calhoun, Clarendon and Sumter counties. Those counties will remain under tornado warning through 2 p.m.
Radar has indicated that possible tornadoes have already spawned near Bowman, Lone Star and Elloree, and Orangeburg County. The storm possible of producing tornadoes was over Elloree moving north at 30 mph around 1:12 p.m., according to the tornado warning issued by the National Weather Service.
