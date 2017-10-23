See the trail of severe damage caused by a tornado that hit SC

The severe weather that hit South Carolina Monday left a trail of damage.
Tornado warnings were issued across the state in the afternoon, and the powerful winds inflicted damage in the Upstate. Video of the aftermath of a tornado in Spartanburg County was taken on I-85 Business, a commercial area.
Footage shows debris scattered across the road, downed power lines, fires and even tractor trailers that were flipped on their sides by the powerful winds, making it look more like a war zone than a business loop.
Theodore Arends, who works in one of the buildings that was hit, said he and other workers took cover in the bathroom when the roof ripped off the building, according to wyff4.com. Arends said all the workers are accounted for and uninjured, but there is a dog missing in the business.
A tornado watch has been issued for parts of South Carolina until 9 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Columbia. The watch covers a wide range of the Palmetto State, including the Midlands.
Tornado Damage Around Spartanburg, SC— LiveStormChasers (@LiveStormChaser) October 23, 2017
Video Provided By: Willie Watts#SCwx #Spartanburg pic.twitter.com/UeXjUXop5c
About one inch of rain is expected through Monday night in the Midlands. All showers will be out of the area by Tuesday morning, leaving behind dry and cool weather.
Tornado watches continue; storm damage reported across the Upstate https://t.co/rIit0xLTIp pic.twitter.com/Yu1QBCPZZz— WYFF News 4 (@wyffnews4) October 23, 2017
