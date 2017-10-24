DHEC searching for new director

The state’s environmental and health agency hopes to choose a new director by early next year to succeed the departed Catherine Heigel.
The Department of Health and Environmental Control’s board announced Tuesday it would hire a search firm to assist in finding Heigel’s successor. The firm, Find Great People, is run by John Uprichard, a former state Chamber of Commerce board chairman.
After two years as DHEC director, Heigel quit last summer to return to private business. She was credited with making an array of improvements at DHEC, following years of criticism that the agency was too slow to react to environmental and health problems.
DHEC is one of state government’s largest departments, employing 3,400. The agency, which has a state budget of more than $120 million, provides a range of services that touch most South Carolinians, including regulating hospitals, overseeing public health, checking water and air for pollution, providing birth certificates, and considering pollution discharge permits.
DHEC did not say how much it was willing to pay Heigel’s successor. Heigel earned $196,000 a year. DHEC also did not say how much it is paying Find Great People.
After the DHEC board picks a new director, the state Senate must vote to confirm the nominee.
“The board is committed to finding a candidate who can continue the positive energy the department has built over the last several years in promoting and protecting the health and environment of South Carolina,” DHEC board chairman Allen Amsler said in Tuesday’s news release.
