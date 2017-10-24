Local

Your child could be in danger if you’re using one of these recalled baby seats

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

October 24, 2017 6:51 PM

Fisher-Price has recalled about 63,000 baby seats after getting reports that the product’s motors can overheat, posing a fire hazard.

No injuries have been reported, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which warned that consumers should immediately stop using the Soothing Motions Seats and contact Fisher-Price for a full refund.

Fisher-Price received 36 reports of the product overheating, including one report of a fire contained within the motor housing, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall involves seats with model numbers CMR35, CMR36, CMR37, and DYH22 and Smart Connect Soothing Motions Seats with model number CMR39. The model number is located on the underside of the motor housing.

The seats were sold at BuybuyBaby, Target, Toys R Us, Walmart, and other stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com from November 2015 through October 2017.

The Soothing Motions Seat cost about $160 and the Smart Connect Soothing Motions Seat cost about $175.

Customers can call Fisher-Price at 800-432-5437 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, or go online at www.service.mattel.com, where they should click on Recalls & Safety Alerts for more information.

