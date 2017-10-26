Local

USC’s Donaldson winner of 2017 Morrison Visionary Award

October 26, 2017 2:15 PM

USC professor Bobby Donaldson, a leader in the preservation of Columbia’s civil rights history, has been named recipient of the 2017 Stephen G. Morrison Visionary Award, given by One Columbia for Arts and History.

The award will be presented Nov. 17 at the Booker T. Washington Auditorium.

The award is an annual recognition of a Columbian who reflects Morrison’s values and qualities in support of the growth and vitality of Columbia. Morrison, who passed away in 2013, co-chaired the One Columbia board of directors for three years.

Donaldson joined USC in 1999 and now leads the Center for Civil Rights History and Research, housed in the Hollings Special Collections Library.

Lawyer’s art subject of one-man exhibit

S.C. First Amendment lawyer Jay Bender will hold a one-man art show of his paintings Friday and Saturday at OTM Gallery at 3142 Carlisle St. in Columbia.

Bender’s clients have included The State and the S.C. Press Association, which The State is a member of.

