File photo. Adam McCaw AP

Local

Adopting a pet? Here’s where you can go to take advantage of a fees deal this weekend

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

October 27, 2017 8:38 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C.

If you’re looking to adopt a pet this weekend, you’re in luck.

The Columbia and Lexington Animal Services are joining forces to offer a Halloween Adoption Special starting Friday through Tuesday. During the special, the adoption fees will be reduced to $31.

The fee covers the cost of spaying or neutering the pet, a microchip in case they’re ever lost, a feline leukemia or heartworm test, initial vaccines and deworming.

You can find pets that are up for adoption on Petfinder.com or by going to the shelter at 127 Humane Lane in Columbia or 321 Ball Bark Road in Lexington.

For more information, call Columbia Animal Services at 803-776-7387 or Lexington Animal Services at 803-785-8149.

Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan

