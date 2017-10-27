Babcock Center
Babcock Center

Look: Columbia unveils official Christmas ornament for 2017

By Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

October 27, 2017 8:44 PM

It’s beginning to look a little like Christmas, especially if you’re in the holiday collecting mood.

The city of Columbia and the Babcock Center Foundation on Friday unveiled the “official city ornament” for the 2017 Christmas season.

This year’s ornament features Columbia’s Main Street. Last year’s paid tribute to the former Eau Claire town hall.

The ornament is $15, with proceeds benefiting the Babcock Center and the non-profit foundation’s support of more than 800 people with disabilities in Richland and Lexington counties.

Purchases can be made through the Babcock Center Foundation office by telephone orders (803-799-1970) or via the group’s online order form here.

“We have so many dedicated collectors that purchase this ornament year after year and it just shows the amount of support that is out there in the community for people with lifelong disabilities,” foundation director Carrie Denton told ABC Columbia.

