Boil water advisory issued for busy section of Richland County

A boil water advisory has been issued for a busy and heavily populated section of Richland County by the City of Columbia Water Works.
Water customers from the 4100 block of Devine St., to North Beltline Blvd. are advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking.
Any residents near the affected area who have lost water and/or water pressure are advised to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute prior to drinking or cooking, as well. Also, any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.
The City of Columbia experienced an 8-inch water main break Sunday, which could possibly result in bacterial contamination of the water in the affected area.
The City of Columbia Water Works is presently working to correct the problem.
For more information, contact the City of Columbia Customer Care Call Center at 803-545-3300.
All food processors and restaurants should comply with prescribed USDA and SC DHEC recommendations, respectively.
