Photos: Sease Farm

Families enjoy corn mazes, a pumpkin patch, games, hay rides and more at the Clinton Sease Farm in Lexington on Oct. 28, 2017. The family-friendly activities run through Nov. 12. The farm also runs a haunted attraction for braver adults that are looking for a good fright after dark. Here, Gavin Hooks (10), of Columbia slides down a tube slide at the farm.
Families enjoy corn mazes, a pumpkin patch, games, hay rides and more at the Clinton Sease Farm in Lexington on Oct. 28, 2017. The family-friendly activities run through Nov. 12. The farm also runs a haunted attraction for braver adults that are looking for a good fright after dark. Here, Manager Andrew Roberts shows this year's corn maze map while answering questions from employees and guests at the farm.
Families enjoy corn mazes, a pumpkin patch, games, hay rides and more at the Clinton Sease Farm in Lexington on Oct. 28, 2017. The family-friendly activities run through Nov. 12. The farm also runs a haunted attraction for braver adults that are looking for a good fright after dark. Here, Bob and Jakara Martinez of Columbia make their way through the corn maze. The couple studied a map before weaving their way through the maze so they wouldn't get lost.
Families enjoy corn mazes, a pumpkin patch, games, hay rides and more at the Clinton Sease Farm in Lexington on Oct. 28, 2017. The family-friendly activities run through Nov. 12. The farm also runs a haunted attraction for braver adults that are looking for a good fright after dark. Here, Taylor Essick, right, leads Preslyn Brown (4), of Augusta, around the farm on a pony. Chapin students sold pony and horse rides at Clinton Sease Farm on Saturday to raise money for their 4-H Club.
Families enjoy corn mazes, a pumpkin patch, games, hay rides and more at the Clinton Sease Farm in Lexington on Oct. 28, 2017. The family-friendly activities run through Nov. 12. The farm also runs a haunted attraction for braver adults that are looking for a good fright after dark. Here, farm owner Clinton Sease uses a tractor for hayrides around the farm.
Families enjoy corn mazes, a pumpkin patch, games, hay rides and more at the Clinton Sease Farm in Lexington on Oct. 28, 2017. The family-friendly activities run through Nov. 12. The farm also runs a haunted attraction for braver adults that are looking for a good fright after dark. Here, a group of friends make their way down the green path of the corn maze. The maze had several different color-coded paths with varying degrees of difficulty.
Families enjoy corn mazes, a pumpkin patch, games, hay rides and more at the Clinton Sease Farm in Lexington on Oct. 28, 2017. The family-friendly activities run through Nov. 12. The farm also runs a haunted attraction for braver adults that are looking for a good fright after dark. Here, a group makes their way through the corn maze. From left, Hasen Haning (7), Laura Crosby (8), Anette Johannessen, Shane Crosby (3) and Laura Crosby.
Families enjoy corn mazes, a pumpkin patch, games, hay rides and more at the Clinton Sease Farm in Lexington on Oct. 28, 2017. The family-friendly activities run through Nov. 12. The farm also runs a haunted attraction for braver adults that are looking for a good fright after dark. Here, Pam Stevens takes a photo of Ella Allen (10) in front of a giant ear of corn that measures your height.
Families enjoy corn mazes, a pumpkin patch, games, hay rides and more at the Clinton Sease Farm in Lexington on Oct. 28, 2017. The family-friendly activities run through Nov. 12. The farm also runs a haunted attraction for braver adults that are looking for a good fright after dark. Here, Megan and Chris McElroy of Columbia brought their son, Henry (1), to the farm dressed in their troll family costumes.
Families enjoy corn mazes, a pumpkin patch, games, hay rides and more at the Clinton Sease Farm in Lexington on Oct. 28, 2017. The family-friendly activities run through Nov. 12. The farm also runs a haunted attraction for braver adults that are looking for a good fright after dark. Here, Manager Andrew Roberts sets up a wood block puzzle for guests at the farm.
Families enjoy corn mazes, a pumpkin patch, games, hay rides and more at the Clinton Sease Farm in Lexington on Oct. 28, 2017. The family-friendly activities run through Nov. 12. The farm also runs a haunted attraction for braver adults that are looking for a good fright after dark. Here, Jakara Martinez carefully pulls out a wooden block as she does a puzzle with her husband.
Families enjoy corn mazes, a pumpkin patch, games, hay rides and more at the Clinton Sease Farm in Lexington on Oct. 28, 2017. The family-friendly activities run through Nov. 12. The farm also runs a haunted attraction for braver adults that are looking for a good fright after dark. Here, Matt and Kristin Ligon of Columbia try their hands at roping wooden horses with hula hoops at the farm.
Families enjoy corn mazes, a pumpkin patch, games, hay rides and more at the Clinton Sease Farm in Lexington on Oct. 28, 2017. The family-friendly activities run through Nov. 12. The farm also runs a haunted attraction for braver adults that are looking for a good fright after dark. Here, a group of friends climb on tractor tires on the farm's playground. From left: Ben Aton, Nicholas Cassano, Michael Aton and Saam Sadeghi.
Families enjoy corn mazes, a pumpkin patch, games, hay rides and more at the Clinton Sease Farm in Lexington on Oct. 28, 2017. The family-friendly activities run through Nov. 12. The farm also runs a haunted attraction for braver adults that are looking for a good fright after dark. Here, families make their way through the edge of the corn maze as kids ride the 'cow train' outside the field.
Families enjoy corn mazes, a pumpkin patch, games, hay rides and more at the Clinton Sease Farm in Lexington on Oct. 28, 2017. The family-friendly activities run through Nov. 12. The farm also runs a haunted attraction for braver adults that are looking for a good fright after dark. Here, a family hauls out pumpkins they picked from the pumpkin patch.
Families enjoy corn mazes, a pumpkin patch, games, hay rides and more at the Clinton Sease Farm in Lexington on Oct. 28, 2017. The family-friendly activities run through Nov. 12. The farm also runs a haunted attraction for braver adults that are looking for a good fright after dark. Here, families enjoy a hay ride around the farm.
