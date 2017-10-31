Local

Columbia resident to appear on ‘The Price is Right’

By Dwaun Sellers

dsellers@thestate.com

October 31, 2017 9:17 AM

Ponder Davis, “Come on down! You’re the next contestant on ‘The Price is Right!’”

That’s the name of the Columbia, SC native you’ll hear if you tune into ‘The Price is Right’ on November 1. Davis, a Columbia, SC native, will appear on the longest running game-show in television history to compete for prizes and spin the wheel to get a chance at the showcase.

A tip for Mr. Davis: Go for the car or go home! If you make it to the showcase showdown, always pass unless there’s a car or boat. Check out the rest of our five tips for mastering The Price Right, and we’ll catch you on the small screen tomorrow!

‘The Price is Right’ airs on CBS at 11 a.m. EST. Check your local listings and cable provider for your channel.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What you need to know to sign up for health care coverage under Obamacare

    The window for enrollment and renewal for marketplace coverage is Nov. 1-Dec. 15

What you need to know to sign up for health care coverage under Obamacare

What you need to know to sign up for health care coverage under Obamacare 0:55

What you need to know to sign up for health care coverage under Obamacare
Surveillance video shows armed men forcing way into Ridgeland home before murder 1:43

Surveillance video shows armed men forcing way into Ridgeland home before murder
Why is there a teaching crisis in SC? 1:32

Why is there a teaching crisis in SC?

View More Video