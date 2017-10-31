Columbia resident to appear on ‘The Price is Right’

Ponder Davis, “Come on down! You’re the next contestant on ‘The Price is Right!’”
That’s the name of the Columbia, SC native you’ll hear if you tune into ‘The Price is Right’ on November 1. Davis, a Columbia, SC native, will appear on the longest running game-show in television history to compete for prizes and spin the wheel to get a chance at the showcase.
A tip for Mr. Davis: Go for the car or go home! If you make it to the showcase showdown, always pass unless there’s a car or boat. Check out the rest of our five tips for mastering The Price Right, and we’ll catch you on the small screen tomorrow!
‘The Price is Right’ airs on CBS at 11 a.m. EST. Check your local listings and cable provider for your channel.
