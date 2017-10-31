Voters to settle whether Columbia needs fresh faces on City Council

Voters will decided Nov. 7 whether they want new faces and fresh ideas on Columbia City Council.
That’s the mantra challengers Joe Azar and Chris Sullivan have been preaching during a 12-week campaign for citywide and District 1 seats, respectively.
Sullivan, 27, is quick to say that District 1 continues to be plagued by the same problems it had when Sam Davis was elected 20 years ago. Sullivan and Davis have clashed over each others’ affiliations with the Republican Party and the NAACP, respectively.
“Fresh leadership; new directions,” are terms Sullivan repeats often in the race that has drawn much attention.
Davis, 69, is running a glass half full campaign that reminds voters of the millions of dollars spent to revitalize North Main Street, including a renovated Earlewood Park, and other parts of North Columbia, which comprises the bulk of the district.
Like Davis, incumbent Tameika Isaac Devine counters that council is working well as it is, and the capital city’s vibrancy is a testament to their and council’s accomplishments. She is seeking a fifth term at a citywide council member.
Through 12 campaigns, Azar, a 66-year-old Five Points businessman, has argued – often in hyperbolic terms – that council has mismanaged its responsibilities and needs someone to shake things up. Azar has yet to win any of his races.
“The city is functionally bankrupt,” Azar told a North Columbia audience during a campaign forum. “Your water rates are going to go up, up, up for I don’t know how many generations.”
The two major credit rating agencies have given Columbia close to AAA bond ratings in recent years for its management of water/sewer and general obligation indebtedness.
The city’s overall debt is $591.3 million, according to figures from Columbia’s chief financial officer Jeff Palen. Debt for the water and sewer system alone is $471 million.
The level of the city’s debt is factored into the bond ratings and Columbia is compared to cities across the United States, Palen said.
Devine, a 44-year-old attorney, said critics like Azar devalue the city’s accomplishments and accentuate its shortcomings.
“We have made policy to ... decrease red tape that businesses have to go through in establishing a business in the city,” she said of critics who frequently complain about Columbia’s business climate.
The two other council seats to be filled this year stay in the hands of Mayor Steve Benjamin and District 4 Councilman Daniel Rickenmann, who are unopposed in the Nov. 7 election.
Because they are unchallenged, neither Benjamin’s nor Rickenmann’s names will appear on the ballot.
Other Richland County races on Nov. 7
Voters in Arcadia Lakes and Blythewood are going to the polls, too. Four candidates are contending for two seats on Blythewood Town Council while residents of Arcadia Lakes will select a mayor and vote on two seats on its council.
Blythewood
The candidates are Donald B. Brock Jr., Bryan S. Franklin, Larry D. Griff Griffin and Michelle L. Kiedrowski.
Arcadia Lakes
Mayor Mark Huguley is unopposed for another four-year term. James Cullen is seeking a first term. Incumbent Peter Chesney’s name will not appear on the ballot because he did not get enough signatures on his election petition. But voters may write in his name.
ELECTION DAY CHANGES
Here’s a summary of differences that all Columbia voters will encounter on Election Day compared to the city election in 2015.
▪ 14 more voting machines.
▪ 110 more poll workers at 75 precints, two more precincts than in 2015.
▪ 4 more computer technicians assigned to fixing glitches in voting machines.
▪ 4,508 more registered voters.
▪ 11 new or combined locations for precincts, largely because some precincts have too few voters to merit opening polling sites. Another factor is that some former locations do not meet accessibility standards for disabled voters.
TO CHECK WHERE YOU VOTE AND WHICH COUNCIL DISTRICT YOU LIVE IN: Go online at scvotes.org and click on Check My Voter Registration on the right of the screen
SOURCE: Richland County Elections & Voter Registration office
Comments