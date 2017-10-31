5 places in the Midlands to go trick-or-treating, if you don’t want to hit the streets

It could be just too dark out. Or perhaps your neighbors are not that into kids knocking on their doors.
Whatever the case may be, if you want to take your kids somewhere besides your street, here are five places where you go tonight:
▪ Trunk or Treat at the Richland County Coroner’s Office, 6300 Shakespeare Road, Columbia. From 6 through 8 p.m., Richland County Coroner Gary Watts will play host to an event that will offer candy for children, face painting, a fire truck — and a chance to dunk a deputy coroner.
▪ “Rock the Lott” trunk or treat event at the Columbia High School parking lot at 1701 Westchester Drive, Columbia. From 6 to 8 p.m., Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott will play host to the event, which will feature the the University of South Carolina’s cock, Benedict College’s tiger, one of Chick-fil-A’s “eat mor chikin” and Rushy from Rush’s. Deputies featured on Live PD will also be there, in addition to a food truck and games.
▪ Spooktacular Halloween Carnival at Finlay Park, 930 Laurel Street, Columbia. From 5 through 9 p.m., the City of Columbia will play host to a halloween carnival that will offer cgame,s a constume contest, live entertainment, trivia and candy giveaways.
▪ Spooktacular Halloween Party at the Dutch Square Mall, 421 Bush River Road, Columbia. The event by the Columbia Parks & Recreation Department will feature escape rooms, entertainment, a a pumpkin patch costume contest and more. It starts at 5 p.m., and runs through 9 p.m.
▪ Five Points neighborhood trick-or-treating from 5 to 7 p.m. The even is held by the Five Points Association. Merchants in the neighborhood will stay open late to hand out sweets to kids in addition to neighborhood-wide trick-or-treating. Nearly 30 businesses will participate in the event.
Cynthia Roldán: @CynthiaRoldan
Comments