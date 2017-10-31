Will the LuLaRoe lawsuits cost jobs at new distribution center in Columbia?

West Coast clothier LuLaRoe says there should be “no effect on employment” in the Midlands because of lawsuits filed against the company seeking at least $1 billion in damages for allegedly operating a pyramid scheme.
The company sells its soft leggings and other goods through a network of more than 80,000 independent retailers, mostly young millennial women who market its goods from home and through pop-up parties driven by social media. LuLaRoe earlier this year opened its East Coast distribution center in Blythewood, promising to hire up to 1,000 employees.
The company already has hired more than 500 employee at the center, and expects to double that number early next year.
But a class-action lawsuit filed by four people from across the U.S. says LuLaRoe deceived them when it changed its buyback policy in September. The policy change lowered the promised refund from 100 percent to 90 percent of purchased inventory, with additional restrictions, according to businessinsider.
Another lawsuit, filed Oct. 23, alleges LuLaRoe encouraged women to take out loans, run up credit cards and even sell their breast milk, then left some in financial ruin with unsold goods, according to The Associated Press.
However, in a statement released to The State newspaper, the company said the suits are unfounded.
“Our success has made us the target of orchestrated competitive attacks and predatory litigation,” it said. “We take all litigation – regardless of its lack of merit – seriously. We have not been served with the recent complaints, but from what we have seen in media reports, the allegations are baseless, factually inaccurate and misinformed.
“We will vigorously defend against them and are confident we will prevail,” it said.
Ed Parker, Blythewood’s economic development director, said officials there are not very concerned about the legal tangle.
“They’ll work their way out of it, I’m sure,” he said.
Blythewood Mayor Mike Ross declined to comment on the lawsuits. But, he added, “with the early involvement we have had with the LuLaRoe corporation, they have been nothing but professional.”
Richland County economic development director Jeff Ruble declined comment.
The firm is known as a multilevel marketing company that encourages its consultants to build teams of recruits and share in their profits. It requires its independent retailers to purchase a minimum level of $5,000 in stock to begin.
LuLaRoe’s new distribution center is based at the former Bose production plant. The Corona, Calif.-based company bought the 104-acre, 470,000 square-foot-facility near Interstate 77 for $16 million.
The center stores 8 to 10 million garments at any given time. About 9,000 orders comprised of about 469,000 pieces of clothing are processed through the center each day.
But LuLaRoe’s presence in Richland County was serendipitous. It was not recruited by the state, but surprised local officials when it purchased the plant in “lightning fast” speed and asked for no local or state incentives.
