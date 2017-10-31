Will the LuLaRoe lawsuits cost jobs at new distribution center in Columbia?

0:57 Look inside the new LulaRoe distribution center Pause

1:16 Rental house scam victim tells his story

1:41 SC pension overhaul makes progress as bill moves forward

1:16 What part does Gamecocks run game play in competing with Georgia?

1:47 Tanner Muse talks hand injury suffered vs. Georgia Tech

1:51 'Brush your teeth physical': How the Gamecocks are preparing for Georgia

0:31 What South Carolina's players from Georgia want to show the Bulldogs

1:57 Horrifying dashcam: Deputy hits deer at 114 mph