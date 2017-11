More Videos

0:47 What's next for Hudson's Smokehouse?

0:55 What you need to know to sign up for health care coverage under Obamacare

1:32 Why is there a teaching crisis in SC?

2:21 Why this aspiring SC teacher fled the classroom

1:43 Surveillance video shows armed men forcing way into Ridgeland home before murder

0:57 Watch Soda City come to life in this painting in a minute

1:55 SC leaders upset to learn condition of nuclear project equipment

1:16 Rick Quinn, Jr. attacks Special Prosecutor David Pascoe as politically motivated

1:49 How Richard Quinn Sr. allegedly used lawmakers to woo CEO for personal profit

1:40 Why dig up the past? It's how we learn

0:48 Woman recalls getting shot during Vista shooting that injured 8