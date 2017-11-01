Richland County Deputy K. Scott exchanges high-fives with USC fans after making a shot in their beer pong game while patrolling the Morrison Memorial Lot before the Vanderbilt game.
Richland County Deputy K. Scott exchanges high-fives with USC fans after making a shot in their beer pong game while patrolling the Morrison Memorial Lot before the Vanderbilt game. Screenshot from Twitter
Richland County Deputy K. Scott exchanges high-fives with USC fans after making a shot in their beer pong game while patrolling the Morrison Memorial Lot before the Vanderbilt game. Screenshot from Twitter

Local

Deputy keeps USC tailgate safe, builds relationships – all with a beer pong shot

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@thestate.com

November 01, 2017 12:28 PM

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

On Saturdays in the fall, tailgating lots around Williams-Brice Stadium are filled with food and fun – and sometimes, the officers keeping those lots safe join in on the fun.

Video posted to the Barstool USC Twitter page on Sunday shows Richland County Deputy K. Scott sinking a shot during a game of beer pong in the Morrison Memorial Tailgate Lot before the Vanderbilt game. After tossing the ping pong ball into the red Solo cup, Scott exchanges high-fives with shouting and cheering fans.

The video, which had been retweeted more than 300 times by Wednesday, was posted with the caption: “This cop knows that #saturdaysarefortheboys.”

Sheriff Leon Lott said Scott is among the deputies who patrol tailgating lots before home games, and that the group of fans invited Scott to take a shot in their game as he passed their tailgate on foot patrol.

“They all laughed, congratulated him and he kept on walking,” Lott said. “I look at it as something positive. He’s interacting with them and talking to them. Maybe that one interaction with some young people will build a positive relationship with law enforcement.”

Sheriff’s department policy prohibits officers from consuming alcohol while on duty, and Lott said the agency does not condone underage drinking or alcohol abuse.

“But we’ve got to be realistic; people of all ages drink at football games,” he said. “He was there to protect them and make sure laws weren’t violated.”

The deputies who patrol tailgating lots are not paid for by taxpayers but instead by the groups and organizations who occupy the lots, Lott said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What's next for Hudson's Smokehouse?

    Hudson's Smokehouse in Lexington, SC, is expanding its facilities and its menu. Co-owner Clint Hudson talks about what is coming for the popular southern barbecue spot.

What's next for Hudson's Smokehouse?

What's next for Hudson's Smokehouse? 0:47

What's next for Hudson's Smokehouse?
What you need to know to sign up for health care coverage under Obamacare 0:55

What you need to know to sign up for health care coverage under Obamacare
Surveillance video shows armed men forcing way into Ridgeland home before murder 1:43

Surveillance video shows armed men forcing way into Ridgeland home before murder

View More Video