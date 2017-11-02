Local

SC colleges, universities rack up millions in travel costs

By Maayan Schechter

mschechter@thestate.com

November 02, 2017 8:30 PM

Columbia

South Carolina’s colleges and universities — routinely under pressure from some state lawmakers for yearly tuition hikes and fee increases — spent $58 million on travel within the past year.

Among the state’s public colleges, Clemson University and the University of South Carolina ranked first and second again in travel costs, making up about $27.4 million of the total amount spent for travel, according to data compiled by the S.C. Comptroller General’s Office.

Comptroller Richard Eckstrom said college spending in the fiscal year 2016-17, which ended June 30, made up two-thirds of total state spending at $85.7 million, an increase of $4.6 million more than the previous year.

“Major spending like that can contribute to driving the cost of tuition beyond reach for many students and their families,” he said.

Maayan Schechter: 803-771-8657, @MaayanSchechter

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • What's next for Hudson's Smokehouse?

    Hudson's Smokehouse in Lexington, SC, is expanding its facilities and its menu. Co-owner Clint Hudson talks about what is coming for the popular southern barbecue spot.

What's next for Hudson's Smokehouse?

What's next for Hudson's Smokehouse? 0:47

What's next for Hudson's Smokehouse?
What you need to know to sign up for health care coverage under Obamacare 0:55

What you need to know to sign up for health care coverage under Obamacare
Surveillance video shows armed men forcing way into Ridgeland home before murder 1:43

Surveillance video shows armed men forcing way into Ridgeland home before murder

View More Video