Local

Suspicious death under investigation in Irmo

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@thestate.com

November 05, 2017 10:48 AM

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

A person was found dead inside an Irmo home Sunday morning, and Richland County authorities say the death is suspicious.

Deputies responded to a home on Reynard Court around 8 a.m., according to Lt. Curtis Wilson of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. Additional details, including the age and sex of the person, were not immediately available.

Wilson said investigators are treating it as a suspicious death but did not say why the death was suspicious. It was not immediately clear if foul play was involved.

“Right now we're trying to determine what happened,” he said.

The identity of the deceased will be released by the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Korean Festival: Food, Music and Dance

    More scenes from Saturday's Korean Festival in Columbia.

Korean Festival: Food, Music and Dance

Korean Festival: Food, Music and Dance 2:08

Korean Festival: Food, Music and Dance
Korean Festival: Taekwondo Demonstration 1:24

Korean Festival: Taekwondo Demonstration
Korean Festival: Playing the Haegeum 0:48

Korean Festival: Playing the Haegeum

View More Video