Suspicious death under investigation in Irmo

A person was found dead inside an Irmo home Sunday morning, and Richland County authorities say the death is suspicious.
Deputies responded to a home on Reynard Court around 8 a.m., according to Lt. Curtis Wilson of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. Additional details, including the age and sex of the person, were not immediately available.
Wilson said investigators are treating it as a suspicious death but did not say why the death was suspicious. It was not immediately clear if foul play was involved.
“Right now we're trying to determine what happened,” he said.
The identity of the deceased will be released by the Richland County Coroner’s Office.
