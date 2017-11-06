Midlands man with similar name as Texas massacre suspect feels backlash

A Columbia man is suffering from the wrath of the internet for sharing a similar name to the accused killer in the Texas church massacre.
Devin Patrick identifies himself as a recording artist and designer from Columbia, S.C., on his Facebook account. But people who are angry and devastated by the killing of 26 churchgoers from Texas aren’t taking the time to read his biography – and are taking out their frustrations on the wrong person.
On Sunday, Patrick had to post a video in which he clarified that he is not the accused Texas church shooter, who has been identified by authorities as “Devin Patrick Kelley.”
“I see a lot of people leaving their hate and frustration out on my page this has nothing to do with me I’m in South Carolina,” said Patrick in his post. “I would appreciate it if you directed all the hate and frustration off my page as it has nothing to do with me.”
Patrick said that he’s a “God-fearing man who attends church regularly.” He also said that his “heart goes out to the families of the victims. And anyone affected by this heinous act.”
Accused killer Devin Patrick Kelly, 26, was a former U.S. Air Force Airman who worked in logistics in New Mexico, The Washington Post reported. He was court-martialed in 2012 and sentenced to a year in military prison for assaulting his wife and child. After his release, he was discharged due to bad conduct and reduced in rank, Air Force Spokeswoman Ann Stefanek told NBC News.
No reports so far have connected the accused shooter to South Carolina.
