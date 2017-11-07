McMaster wants probe of state Conservation Bank

Gov. Henry McMaster is launching an investigation of the state’s Conservation Bank, an agency credited with protecting wild land from development but which has recently come under fire over how it spent money.
In a letter Tuesday to state Inspector General Brian Lamkin, McMaster said he wants a “thorough inspection and review” of the bank, to include its accounting practices. Lamkin, a governor’s appointee, will initiate the probe, a McMaster staff member said Tuesday night.
The Conservation Bank drew fire this year after the Legislative Audit Council issued a scathing report questioning how the agency spent money. The audit noted that the bank sometimes pays wealthy landowners not to develop their property without guaranteeing public access. The audit also said some landowners received payments for property that wasn’t in peril of development. Bank officials disputed criticism in the report.
More recently, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Hugh Leatherman blasted the bank for failing to provide $3 million to another agency, as was required in the state budget. Bank director Marvin Davant retired after Leatherman’s letter chastising the agency. Bank officials said they gave the money to the S.C. Department of Natural Resources after a mixup.
“I agree with many criticisms regarding the bank, both as to its operations and its outcomes,” according to McMaster’s letter, obtained Tuesday night by The State newspaper. “One such criticism of the bank is the lack of public accountability and access.”
The Conservation Bank has been a controversial agency since its inception more than 15 years ago. Hailed by supporters as a way to protect land before it is paved for housing developments or shopping malls, the bank has been at the center of regular efforts by some lawmakers to cut funding. Critics have questioned the need for the bank.
The bank has spent about $150 million since its inception, protecting nearly 300,000 acres.
Supporters of the bank have staunchly defended the agency, saying it has protected land at a relatively low cost to South Carolina. Boosters acknowledge that the bank pays some landowners not to develop land, but say that is the only way to make sure the property is protected. Protecting land, whether it is publicly accessible or not, preserves water quality in rivers used by everyone and provides habitat for wildlife, supporters say.
Dana Beach, director of the S.C. Coastal Conservation League, said he doesn’t agree with McMaster’s push for an inspector general investigation.
“I’m stunned,” Beach said. “I cannot imagine what he is thinking – or not thinking.”
Among lands the bank has helped pay to protect are the Woodbury property, a swampy forested tract in the Pee Dee; acreage at Stumphouse Mountain, a historic site with a waterfall in the southern Appalachians; and property surrounding Charleston County’s Angel Oak, a live oak tree that is hundreds of years old.
