Midlands department store chain could pay you for Thanksgiving, Black Friday shopping

This year, one Midlands department store could pay customers for shopping on Thanksgiving and Black Friday.
Belk will give away $2 million in gift cards to entice customers to do their shopping in person, as opposed to online, according to multiple reports.
The giveaways are available at all of Belk’s 294 stores across its 16-state footprint. That includes three Midlands locations:
▪ Belk at Richland Mall
▪ Belk at Columbiana Centre
▪ Belk at the Village at Sandhill
Belk, based out of Charlotte, also has stores in Aiken, Camden, Orangeburg and Sumter.
On Thanksgiving Day, Belk will give away $1 million in gift cards to customers, including to the first 250 in line, according to a corporate statement. There will be at least one $1,000 winner in every store, Belk said.
There will be at least one $1,000 winner in every store, Belk said.
On Black Friday, Belk will give away another $1 million in scratch off cards. Belk said each store will give away scratch off cards to at least the first 150 customers in line.
Belk will be open on Thanksgiving, from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. There won’t be much of a turnaround before the stores reopen on Black Friday at 6 a.m., and remain open until 10 p.m.
More reasons to go shopping
In addition to the gift cards giveaways on Thanksgiving and Black Friday, Belk is offering some other deals during the holiday shopping spree.
There will be three days of doorbuster deals from Nov. 23-25. Here are some of the best deals:
- Rampage boots for women for $19.99.
- Home Accents 6 pc. Reversible Bed in a Bag for $29.99.
- New Direction 5-pc. Luggage set for $39.99
- Buy 1, get 2 free on casual and dress men's pants
- Kitchen electrics from Dash, Sunbeam and Oster for $9.99 to $14.99
- Pfaltzgraff flatware sets for $39.99
- Christmas gifts and decor, food and candy 60 percent off
- Home Accents 7.5 ft. pre-lit tree for $129.99
- Assorted towels and sets starting at $2.99
- Belk exclusive MAC lipgloss mini kit for $15
- Belk Silverworks 1/10 ct. TW Diamond earrings or necklace for $19.99.
Source: al.com
Comments