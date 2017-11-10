Arrest made in 5 Points sexual assault

An arrest has been made in a Wednesday morning sexual assault in Five Points.
Columbia police announced the arrest on Twitter early Friday morning, but have yet to release the identity of the suspect or circumstances of the arrest.
The Columbia Police Department on Thursday disclosed the attack and released images of a man believed to be connected to the case. Authorities also called on the public for help in identifying or locating him.
The suspect was described as a black male, between 20 and 30 years old, with a short afro hairstyle and close cut goatee, police said in a news release Thursday evening. He was last seen wearing what appears to be a dark Power Rangers T-shirt, gray shorts, dark socks and light-colored shoes.
The woman who said she was attacked told investigators that the man forced her to a secluded area at the 700 block of Saluda Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday and sexually assaulted her, the news release states.
The attacker hit the woman several times, injuring her face, police said.
