Need a friend? Here’s how you can adopt a pet for free in Columbia

By Sarah Ellis

sellis@thestate.com

November 11, 2017 8:42 AM

COLUMBIA, SC

“Daaaaaaad, can we get one?!”

Why not? It’s free.

The Columbia animal shelter is offering free adoptions for all cats and dogs 5 years old or older through Nov. 30.

The adoption special is in honor of “Adopt a Senior Pet Month.”

All adoptable pets come spayed or neutered and microchipped and have had initial vaccines, deworming and feline leukemia/heartworm testing.

The Columbia shelter is located at 127 Humane Lane.

You can look at available pets in person or online at www.petfinder.com.

