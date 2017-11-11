Need a friend? Here’s how you can adopt a pet for free in Columbia

“Daaaaaaad, can we get one?!”
Why not? It’s free.
The Columbia animal shelter is offering free adoptions for all cats and dogs 5 years old or older through Nov. 30.
The adoption special is in honor of “Adopt a Senior Pet Month.”
All adoptable pets come spayed or neutered and microchipped and have had initial vaccines, deworming and feline leukemia/heartworm testing.
The Columbia shelter is located at 127 Humane Lane.
You can look at available pets in person or online at www.petfinder.com.
