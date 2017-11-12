Local

Eastover man identified as pedestrian struck Friday night

By Clif LeBlanc

cleblanc@thestate.com

November 12, 2017 10:48 AM

COLUMBIA, SC

A 51-year-old man has been identified as the person who was struck by a vehicle on Friday and died Saturday.

Al Rogers Higgins, of Reese Road in Eastover, was struck about 8 p.m. along the 7000 block of Garners Ferry Road, Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said Sunday in a news release. Higgins died as a result of the collision as he tried to cross the road, Watts said.

Higgins was taken by ambulance to Palmetto Health Richland Memorial Hospital, where he died at 6:36 a.m. Saturday, Watts said. An autopsy showed the cause of death to be blunt trauma of the torso and head.

The Columbia Police Department is investigating the incident.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • A Vietnam POW bracelet led to a reunion 47 years later

    Tennessee resident Pam Williams met her hero, Jack Van Loan and presented him with a special gift

A Vietnam POW bracelet led to a reunion 47 years later

A Vietnam POW bracelet led to a reunion 47 years later 1:58

A Vietnam POW bracelet led to a reunion 47 years later
Police video of sexual assault suspect 0:48

Police video of sexual assault suspect
SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing 3:03

SC Rep. Jerry Govan speaks after bond hearing

View More Video