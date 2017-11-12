Eastover man identified as pedestrian struck Friday night

A 51-year-old man has been identified as the person who was struck by a vehicle on Friday and died Saturday.
Al Rogers Higgins, of Reese Road in Eastover, was struck about 8 p.m. along the 7000 block of Garners Ferry Road, Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said Sunday in a news release. Higgins died as a result of the collision as he tried to cross the road, Watts said.
Higgins was taken by ambulance to Palmetto Health Richland Memorial Hospital, where he died at 6:36 a.m. Saturday, Watts said. An autopsy showed the cause of death to be blunt trauma of the torso and head.
The Columbia Police Department is investigating the incident.
