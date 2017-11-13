Winning $20 on a scratch-off feels great. SC couple did that, then won much more

A Manning couple brought home two winning lottery tickets, one of them was for a $250,000 jackpot.
“It was a shock,” the winner’s wife said when her husband came home with the winning ticket he purchased from the Stop & Save #2 on Broad Street in Sumter.
He bought two tickets at the store and both were winners. He scratched off a $20 win before taking home $250,000.
The South Carolina Education Lottery said the couple will use their winnings for their house payment to take care of their mortgage.
“I’m not telling the kids,” the wife told her husband.
For selling the claimed ticket, Stop & Save #2 in Sumter received a commission of $2,500.
Comments