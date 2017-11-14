Want to see Taylor Swift live? Here’s what it’ll cost you

Shortly after Taylor Swift released her sixth studio album, “Reputation,” she announced she’s taking the album on tour to a stadium near you. Sort of.
Swift will kick off her tour on May 8, 2018 with 27 dates currently on the books, but the closest she’ll get to Columbia is the Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
We calculated all the costs you’ll incur if you want to take a “swift” trip to the Peach State to see T Swizzle in action.
According to Swift’s website, general admission tickets will go on sale via Ticketmaster on Dec. 13. Swifties can also register for a pre-sale through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform now through Nov. 28.
While we don’t know exactly how much the Reputation tour tickets will be, according to one estimate, the average ticket price for her 1989 North American tour was $380.00.
Then there’s travel costs. If you drive a 2015 Honda Accord, you’re looking at 26 miles to the gallon, and according to Fuel Economy, the 3-hour trip will cost you roughly $21.17 one-way in gas, putting you at $42.34 for the round trip.
And if you decide to stay the night, you’ll need to book a hotel, too. According to hotels.com, a one-night stay in the hotel closest to the stadium, the Home2 Suites by Hilton Atlanta Downtown (0.5 miles away; 2.5 stars) will run you about $170 a night at. The best deal we found was at the Budgetel Inn & Suites (1.2 miles away; 2 stars) for $65 a night.
And what’s a trip to Atlanta without grabbing some local grub? There are several restaurants and bars near the stadium with varying price points. Thrive – a four star restaurant – boasts a mouthwatering selection of American food, sushi and craft cocktails in a lounge-like dining room and bar with modern decor. For an appetizer of Chicken Potstickers ($8), the southern friend springer mountain chicken ($17.50; includes mac and cheese, whipped sweet potato and thrive gravy) and Sweetwater 420 on draft ($6), you’re looking at a meal ticket of at least $30 bucks.
All together, you’re looking at a concert that will cost you over $600, and more if you (a) drive a bigger car, (b) want to stay in a nicer hotel, and (c) want to swap that Sweetwater 420 for a cocktail. And did you want concert merch? “Reputation” album t-shirts are selling online for $45.
The real question is: Are you “Ready for it?”
For “Reputation” pre-ticket information: www.ticketmaster.com/TaylorSwift
