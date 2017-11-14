5 things you need to know about parking in Columbia’s Vista

1:11 PETA promised a naked person in Five Points this is what he looked like Pause

1:58 A Vietnam POW bracelet led to a reunion 47 years later

2:21 Look inside: Violent criminals were once locked up in downtown Columbia

0:39 Take a look at the glorious views from the new CanalSide development

1:37 Your child could be riding to school in a bus that's been on the road since 1988

2:09 Rising seas plague Charleston

0:56 Look at where a new 20-acre park is going at BullStreet

1:12 Devine Foods to close

0:45 South Carolina is preparing for Wofford (not Clemson)