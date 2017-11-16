Did someone say FREE downtown parking?! Yes, here's when

Put those quarters away!
Columbia Parking Services is giving us all something to be really thankful for this upcoming Thanksgiving holiday: FREE downtown parking.
All gates at city parking garage gates will be raised at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, through 3 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 25.
Metered and pay-by-app on-street parking spaces will also be free Thursday and Friday.
On Saturday and Sunday, normal parking charges will resume at the Sumter, Lady, Lincoln and Park street garages.
There is no charge for weekend parking – on any weekend – at the Taylor Street, Washington Street and Cannon (corner of Taylor and Sumter streets) garages.
Street parking spaces are also free every weekend – except in Five Points, where meters are monitored on Saturdays.
Here’s a map of where you can find parking garages in Columbia:
