Lexington woman killed in Sunday crash

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@thestate.com

November 19, 2017 10:19 AM

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

A Lexington woman was killed in a single-car crash early Sunday, according to officials.

The crash happened just after midnight on Old Orangeburg Road near YMCA Road in Lexington, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher. That’s off Interstate 20 in the Red Bank area.

Shauntee Latoya Wilson, 39, was traveling west on Old Orangeburg Road when her vehicle exited the right side of the roadway and hit a culvert, Fisher said.

Wilson, who was wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, Fisher said.

The crash is under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.

